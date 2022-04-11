Pitbull, Sean Paul coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Mountain Entertainment is bringing Pitbull to Pelham.

His “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with guest Sean Paul is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on October 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.com.

