Pitbull, Sean Paul coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Pitbull with guest Sean Paul will play Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Mountain Entertainment is bringing Pitbull to Pelham.

His “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with guest Sean Paul is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on October 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.com.

