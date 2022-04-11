Person seriously injured in shooting in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Clanton are now investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, April 11, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a suspect has been identified.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

