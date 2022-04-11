LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Person seriously injured in shooting in Clanton

Authorities in Clanton are now investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on...
Authorities in Clanton are now investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, April 11, 2022.(CBS46)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Clanton are now investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, April 11, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a suspect has been identified.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley
46-year-old woman killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley

Latest News

Crews battle fire in Pell City
Crews battle heavy fire in Pell City
A new nonprofit is dedicated to combatting elder abuse in Birmingham.
New nonprofit working to combat elder abuse in Birmingham
Birmingham PD homicide investigation - 10th St SW
‘You can tell this is a very tightknit community’: BPD investigates homicide on 10th Street SW
FIRST ALERT: Showers return Monday
FIRST ALERT: Showers return Monday