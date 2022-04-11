Mobile PD: Woman not kidnapped after all; now she’s under arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said this morning that a woman thought to be kidnapped over the weekend was not kidnapped at all -- and that she is now under arrest.

The police department issued the following statement: “The investigation determined that the victim, Marlene French, was not kidnapped. However, Ms. French was aware that the subject Dominque Thornton had several outstanding felony warrants and hindered the prosecution of his arrest by aiding him. As a result, Ms. Marlene French was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution 1st degree. Additionally, Dominique Thornton was arrested on several active felony warrants.”

Thornton, 47, of Mobile, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on charges that include first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, possession and fraudulent use of credit cards and domestic violence. He was booked into the jail at 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

French, 50, of Eight Mile, was booked into the jail the following hour.

The arrests came after it was initially believed French had been kidnapped by Thornton. Police arrested Thornton around 6 p.m. Sunday, following a tense standoff on Loblolly Drive, which is off Lloyds Lane.

Police arrested Dominque Thornton Sunday evening after a tense standoff on Loblolly Drive off Lloyds Lane. (FOX10 News)

