Man killed in Blount Co. crash, 4 others hurt

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Remlap died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, April 10.

The victim has been identified as Alvin Lester Presley, He was 77.

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane, approximately eight miles south of Allgood, in Blount County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say around 6:53 p.m. Presley was driving a 2014 Ford Focus when he failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a 2004 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 17-year-old. Both the Ford and Cadillac left the road and hit a ditch.

Presley was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 17-year-old driver, along with three other juvenile passengers in the Cadillac, were injured and taken to a hospital.

