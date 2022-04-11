LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man killed in Blount Co. crash, 4 others hurt

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane, approximately eight miles south of...
The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane, approximately eight miles south of Allgood, in Blount County.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Remlap died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, April 10.

The victim has been identified as Alvin Lester Presley, He was 77.


embed google maps html

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane, approximately eight miles south of Allgood, in Blount County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say around 6:53 p.m. Presley was driving a 2014 Ford Focus when he failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a 2004 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 17-year-old. Both the Ford and Cadillac left the road and hit a ditch.

Presley was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 17-year-old driver, along with three other juvenile passengers in the Cadillac, were injured and taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Birmingham PD homicide investigation - 10th St SW
‘You can tell this is a very tightknit community’: BPD investigates homicide on 10th Street SW
One killed, one injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, one injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
NYY Fan Trying to Reunite Glove to Alabama Kid
NYY Fan Trying to Reunite Glove to Alabama Kid
Tuscaloosa School bus
Tuscaloosa School bus
Pitbull with guest Sean Paul will play Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.
Pitbull, Sean Paul coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre