The Judds are coming to Huntsville

The Judds will be coming to Huntsville in mid-October.
The Judds will be coming to Huntsville in mid-October.(Von Braun Center)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Judds will be coming to the Von Braun Center Probst Arena in mid-October with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The tickets range in price from $45.5 to $495.5 and will be available on ticketmaster.com along with thejudds.com.

It will be the first time in over a decade that the Grammy-winning duo will be on tour.

The Judds announced just 10-dates for the tour, with a stop in Huntsville on October 15.

