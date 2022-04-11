BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Absolutely gorgeous weather around for Sunday with warm and breezy spring sunshine. If you noticed hazy conditions across parts of central Alabama today, smoke from a prescribed burn along the Perry-Chilton County line has been drifting northward with southerly winds in place. Breezy, south winds will be in place again tomorrow, keeping the warming trend in place as we kick-off the work week. Tonight will be milder with temperatures only falling into the 50s for Monday morning. Skies will be clear early on, but more clouds will move in past midnight, setting the stage for a transition back to an unsettled weather pattern for next week.

EARLY WEEK RAIN: A series of passing disturbances will bring a chance of rain back into the forecast each day this week with scattered showers returning by lunchtime on Monday. Though there may be some spotty showers around for the morning commute, the bulk of the rain looks to move in during the late morning and early afternoon hours. We do not anticipate any severe weather concerns for Monday or Tuesday, but a few rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question at least. Remember, it won’t be raining all day every day, and no day looks to be a washout. So, you’ll get some periods of dry weather at times. Monday evening is trending drier for now, but don’t be surprised if roads are still wet for the evening commute. Tuesday looks dry to start with a chance of showers returning late into the afternoon and through the evening. Highs will go from the 70s on Monday to near 80 for Tuesday and Wednesday under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Mornings will stay mild in the 50s and eventually 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Showers return Monday (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A strong storm system will make its way across the South on Wednesday, bringing a low-end threat for a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday evening. The better ingredients for severe storms should stay west of us, where more energy will be available for more robust storms. But we will still have enough “wind shear” to work with, so we will keep an eye out for any storms that could produce strong wind gusts, hail, or a brief tornado. Storms will likely weaken as they move eastward across the state after sunset, but nevertheless, make sure you have your WBRC First Alert Weather App set to receive notifications in case a watch or warning is issued. The general timeline for now looks to be for scattered storms popping up during the afternoon with the main line moving through overnight into Thursday morning. So, rain will linger through early Thursday, but the severe threat should be over by then.

A cold front associated with this storm system will sweep through behind the rain and storms on Thursday morning. Highs will top out in the 70s with lows back in the 40s by Friday morning. Right now, Friday looks like one of our driest days in the forecast with a brief interlude from the wet weather until a chance of showers returns by the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday and Easter Sunday both look to be on the warm side with highs potentially hitting 80 again. Though the weekend does not look like a washout, expect a chance of showers and storms around each day. In the days ahead, we’ll fine-tune the possibility of any severe threat for the holiday weekend, so keep checking back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.