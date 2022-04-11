First Alert for clouds and a few isolated sprinkles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome into our Monday morning, April 11th. And after a beautiful Palm Sunday, we are expecting clouds to begin building into our area this morning.

Our live cameras are not showing any fog.

Our temps are starting out for most of us in the 50s to low 60s.

As of the 4am hour, storms are in west Mississippi and headed our direction.

Zooming in on radar in our area, so far this morning we are just seeing a few isolated sprinkles in our far southern counties.

The Next 24 hours shows the system weakening that is coming out of Mississippi, but giving us a chance of showers this morning and into the afternoon hours.

At around 2pm today, rain looks to move right through the heart of our area.

Look for highs today to top out close to 75-degrees in Birmingham…75 into Tuscaloosa…and mid-70s for Anniston, Columbiana, Cullman and Clanton.

This evening we could see partial clearing, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s to low 60s by tomorrow morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Our weather will likely be rather quiet during the day on Tuesday, with only a 20-percent chance of rain forecast for our area.

It is expected to warm up close to 79-degrees tomorrow afternoon…up to around 80 on Wednesday.

The nation’s Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk category of seeing strong to severe storms late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. That’s still a long way out, but I want to give you a First Alert heads up with that storm potential.

Our extended 7-Day Forecast shows after the potential storms on Thursday—a brief period of sunshine for Friday—then more scattered showers and clouds for our upcoming Easter Weekend, with highs into the mid to upper 70s.

Remember to grab your umbrella before you leave home.

I hope it turns out to be a nice Monday for you.

