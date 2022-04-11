Crews battle heavy fire in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Pell City Fire and Rescue Service battled a huge fire on Sunday, April 11, 2022.

The fire happened in the Eden area on Cogswell Avenue. So far, no word on what caused this fire. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Crews battle fire in Pell City (WBRC)

