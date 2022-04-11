Blackened Chicken Alfredo with Fresh Spinach and Shaved Parmesan Cheese by Chef James Washington

Ingredients:

1 6oz. chicken breast

¼ lb of cooked fettuccini noodles

2 oz. blackening seasoning

4 oz. olive oil

3 oz. shaved parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh spinach

1 Tbsp. chopped green onions

½ lemon-juiced

6 oz. heavy cream

2 carrots cut into small chunks

2 ribs of celery cut into small chunks

1 yellow onion sliced thin

3 cloves of garlic chopped fine

3 bay leaves

3 sprigs of thyme

1 quart of heave cream

2 chicken bouillon cubes

½ cup of white wine

Alfredo Sauce

Directions:

Heat 2 oz. of olive oil in medium size pot. Add carrots, celery and onions into the pot and sauté for 5 minutes. Add white wine, thyme, bay leaves, chicken bouillon cubes and heavy cream. Bring to boil, turn down and let simmer for 20 minutes. Strain and set aside.

Blackened Chicken:

Wash and pat dry 6 oz. chicken breast. Place on towel and season with 2 oz. of blackened seasonings on both sides.

In a sauté pan add the remaining 2 oz. of olive oil to pan and heat until smoking point. Add chicken breast and cook on medium-high heat for 3 minutes on both sides until done or 165 degrees internally. Cut into thin slices and set aside.

In a medium size sauté pan, add 6 oz. of alfredo sauce, chopped green onions bring to a boil. Add sliced chicken, fettuccini noodles and simmer for 5 minutes. Add spinach and toss. Place in bowl and top with shaved parmesan cheese.

