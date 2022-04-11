Birmingham Stallions unveils new mascot
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions unveiled their new mascot ahead of the inaugural season of the USFL.
The mascot does not currently have a name, but has a lot of energy as the Stallions prepare for their first matchup of the season against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.