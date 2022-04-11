Birmingham Stallions unveils new mascot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions unveiled their new mascot ahead of the inaugural season of the USFL.

The mascot does not currently have a name, but has a lot of energy as the Stallions prepare for their first matchup of the season against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Full Steed Ahead, our mascot is here! 🐎 #GiddyUp



What should we call ‘em!? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I74fVlnTug — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 11, 2022

