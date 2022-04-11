LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Stallions unveils new mascot

Birmingham Stallions unveil new mascot
Birmingham Stallions unveil new mascot(USFL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions unveiled their new mascot ahead of the inaugural season of the USFL.

The mascot does not currently have a name, but has a lot of energy as the Stallions prepare for their first matchup of the season against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Birmingham PD homicide investigation - 10th St SW
‘You can tell this is a very tightknit community’: BPD investigates homicide on 10th Street SW
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, two injured injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay

Latest News

Tiger Woods’ incredible return to professional golf this weekend at The Masters will be talked...
Birmingham Adaptive Golfer on Tiger Woods’ return and his own golf journey
SOURCE: Miami Dolphins
Second Annual “Luau with Tua” on April 13
The Auburn Tigers concluded spring practices with the A-Day game Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Auburn’s Finley facing challenge from transfer quarterbacks
The Gamecocks practiced and scrimmaged in front of fans on Saturday, April 9.
Rich Rodriguez wants team to “pick up the pace” after spring game