Birmingham restaurants participate in Dining Out for Life

AIDS Alabama is hosting our 13th Annual Dining Out For Life® event on Thursday, April 28th.
(AIDS Alabama Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than twenty Birmingham area restaurants, bars and bistros are joining in the fight against AIDS by participating in Dining Out for Life fundraiser on Thursday, April 28.

This year over 20 local Birmingham area restaurants will team up with AIDS Alabama to bring awareness about HIV in our community, as well as raise funds for AIDS Alabama’s HIV services, prevention initiatives, and housing programs.

“We are so grateful to our partnering restaurants who are generously supporting AIDS Alabama,” said AIDS Alabama’s Director of Development, Caroline Bundy. “We are asking the community to safely dine-in or get takeout at our partnering restaurants to support AIDS Alabama’s vital programs and services.

AIDS Alabama serves people living with HIV/AIDS, offers free and confidential HIV testing and seeks to educate people about AIDS.

You can find a list of participating restaurants in the Birmingham area here.

