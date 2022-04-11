LawCall
Birmingham Adaptive Golfer on Tiger Woods' return and his own golf journey

Tiger Woods’ incredible return to professional golf this weekend at The Masters will be talked...
Tiger Woods’ incredible return to professional golf this weekend at The Masters will be talked about for years to come.(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tiger Woods’ incredible return to professional golf this weekend at The Masters will be talked about for years to come.

One Birmingham golfer knows a thing or two about getting out on the links again after a life-changing accident.

Chris Osborne is competing this week at the Arizona Adaptive Golf Championship.

The public relations manager for the Jefferson County Department of Health competes with a prosthetic leg after a motorcycle crash in 2004. Woods’ car crash happened in February 2021.

Osborne described watching Tiger walk the course so soon after nearly losing his legs as incredible..

“The body is miraculous piece of art designed by God,” Osborne said. “And for me, learning to play all over again, I’ve become a much better golfer after my accident than I was before, because there are things I have to focus on balance, striking the ball well.”

Osborne said hats off to Tiger, and he wishes him nothing but the best in recovery.

As for Osborne’s golf journey, he’s about to go overseas!

He’s representing Team USA in the Cairns Cup in May over in Europe.

Osbrone said it’s the adaptive version of the Ryder Cup!

