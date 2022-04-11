LawCall
Barons Baseball family ties

Pro baseball runs in the family
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The baseball season is underway for the Barons.

The AA team is filled with players working their way up to hopefully one day play in the MLB.

Some members of the team have built-in mentors helping them along their journey to the big leagues.

A lot of these guys have former teammates, friends, already playing in the big leagues.

But for some Barons players, athleticism runs in the family.

For Yoelqui Cespedes baseball is everything.

“Yeah because I dedicated my life to practice baseball,” Cespedes said. “In Cuba I never practiced any other sport.”

If his name sounds familiar, it’s because Yoelqui is the half brother on Yoenis Cespedes.

Sure Yoenis is a former Mets star, but the number one international prospect is excited to make a name for himself.

Still, it’s nice to have a brother with MLB experience to help you navigate professional baseball.

“When I got here in 2019 I was spending all my time with my brother, working out and talking about baseball,” Cespedes said. “He taught me the things to do, things not to do, how to go about my business, it’s helped me a lot.”

He’s not the only one with baseball family ties. Barons infielder JJ Muno is the cousin of former Mets infielder Danny Muno.

“All my cousins really play baseball, my sister’s a stud athlete, plays beach volleyball on the AVP tour, a lot of competition in our family, we are all pushing each other,” Muno said.

JJ said Danny is good example of how hard work can get you to the majors.

“Tough mentally, physically, you know there are a lot of things that go into this, so being able to have him as someone I can lean on and ask questions is awesome,” JJ said.

To them, baseball is one big family.

Yoelqui said he wouldn’t want to spend his time doing anything else!

“That’s why it means a lot for me,” Cespedes said.

The Barons are back at Regions Field April 19.

