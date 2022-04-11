LawCall
13-year-old dead in Monday afternoon Opelika shooting

A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public...
A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public for help with the investigation.((Source: WTVM))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public for help with the investigation.

Police responded to the 300 block of WitteL Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on reports of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders started life-saving measures, then transported the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they died at 5:15 p.m.

Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be shared anonymously through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

