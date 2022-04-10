Where people in Birmingham are moving to most

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of where people in Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Birmingham between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 794

Migration from Houston to Birmingham: 711 (#46 most common destination from Houston)

Net migration: 83 to Houston

#9. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 811

Migration from Anniston to Birmingham: 1,275 (#1 most common destination from Anniston)

Net migration: 464 to Birmingham

#8. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 971

Migration from Gadsden to Birmingham: 499 (#1 most common destination from Gadsden)

Net migration: 472 to Gadsden

#7. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 977

Migration from Nashville to Birmingham: 732 (#15 most common destination from Nashville)

Net migration: 245 to Nashville

#6. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 1,009

Migration from Florence to Birmingham: 122 (#9 most common destination from Florence)

Net migration: 887 to Florence

#5. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 1,366

Migration from Auburn to Birmingham: 1,136 (#2 most common destination from Auburn)

Net migration: 230 to Auburn

#4. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 1,559

Migration from Montgomery to Birmingham: 2,668 (#1 most common destination from Montgomery)

Net migration: 1,109 to Birmingham

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 2,367

Migration from Atlanta to Birmingham: 2,979 (#15 most common destination from Atlanta)

Net migration: 612 to Birmingham

#2. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 2,753

Migration from Huntsville to Birmingham: 1,690 (#1 most common destination from Huntsville)

Net migration: 1,063 to Huntsville

#1. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 3,093

Migration from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham: 2,658 (#1 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

Net migration: 435 to Tuscaloosa

