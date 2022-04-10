LawCall
USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades

One of the most recognizable attractions in Alabama is getting an upgrade after more than eight...
One of the most recognizable attractions in Alabama is getting an upgrade after more than eight decades in the water.(Source: WSFA file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - One of the most recognizable attractions in Alabama is getting an upgrade after more than eight decades in the water.

The battleship USS Alabama is being outfitted with a new teak deck at its berth in Mobile. Members of the commission that oversees the battleship and an adjoining park announced the $8.5 million project this past week.

The ship was built in 1940 and served in World War II before it was decommissioned. It was moved to the Alabama coast and Battleship Memorial Park opened in 1965.

A fundraising drive will help pay for the work, which is expected to take about three years.

