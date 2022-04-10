LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

Fmr. President Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Senate race
Fmr. President Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Senate race(The Doctor Oz Show / MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for Trump’s support.

Trump says in a statement that his decision is “all about winning elections” as he backs the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.” Trump had previously endorsed Sean Parnell in the race, but Parnell withdrew amid allegations of abuse from his estranged wife.

Oz was competing for Trump’s endorsement against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, served in Trump’s administration.

Trump is calling Oz “smart” and “tough.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley
46-year-old woman killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley

Latest News

Fort McClellan
Alabama lawmakers back registry for Fort McClellan veterans
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Homicide investigation on 21st St in Tuscaloosa
Homicide investigation on 21st St in Tuscaloosa
WBRC Sunday morning weather
FIRST ALERT: Cold start, quick warmup on Sunday