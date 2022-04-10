Teen girl in Desire area among Saturday’s seven New Orleans shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old girl in the Desire neighborhood was among seven people shot Saturday (April 9) in New Orleans, police said.

The juvenile girl was with two other people in a vehicle near the intersection of Morrice Duncan Drive and Abundance Street, the NOPD said, when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire around 11:55 p.m. The wounded girl was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but her condition and the nature of her injuries were not disclosed by police.

The NOPD did not say whether the girl was the intended target of the shooting, but gave no indication that the vehicle’s other occupants were injured.

That shooting, minutes before midnight, was the fifth to leave victims wounded or dead Saturday in the city.

The bloody day started with two separate homicides in Algiers, involving victims whose identities have not been disclosed.

The first slain man was found near a home in the 3700 block of Herschel Street around 4:18 a.m., police said. Investigators determined the man had been shot “a short distance” away from where he collapsed.

A second man was shot dead at 12:14 p.m., a half-mile away in the driveway of an Algiers apartment complex in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway near Cobblestone Lane. A woman was killed inside an apartment in the same complex on Friday afternoon, but the NOPD said in a statement there was no evidence yet found linking any of the Algiers killings.

Two men -- aged 38 and 36 -- were wounded in a double shooting near the Hoffman Triangle intersection of South Prieur Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said the victims were approached by four suspects in a vehicle who fired up them at 5:07 p.m., then pursued and fired upon the men again, striking both victims. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

At 7:39 p.m., police said gunfire rang out again in the 8100 block of Palmetto Street, on the border between Gert Town and Hollygrove. This double shooting left two male victims wounded, but their ages and conditions were not disclosed by police.

After the 14-year-old girl in the Desire area was struck four hours later to become Saturday’s seventh shooting victim, an eighth person was wounded by gunfire in the overnight hours, though technically Sunday at 2:57 a.m.

This shooting, near Bullard Avenue and Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, left a 25-year-old woman injured. Police said she was riding in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire, but her condition was not disclosed.

