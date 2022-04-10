Springville Police currently searching for missing teenager

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Springville Police Department says they are currently searching for a 14-year-old who went missing.

Authorities say Jada Perry was last seen on April 7, 2022, on Westwood Drive. Perry is believed to be in a blue Honda Ridgeline.

If you have any information on where she might be, you are asked to call Springville Police.

