Springville Police currently searching for missing teenager

Authorities say Jada Perry was last seen on April 7, 2022, on Westwood Drive.
Authorities say Jada Perry was last seen on April 7, 2022, on Westwood Drive.(Springville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Springville Police Department says they are currently searching for a 14-year-old who went missing.

Authorities say Jada Perry was last seen on April 7, 2022, on Westwood Drive. Perry is believed to be in a blue Honda Ridgeline.

If you have any information on where she might be, you are asked to call Springville Police.

