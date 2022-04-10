TUSCALOOA, Ala. (WBRC) - Join Tua Tagovailoa, current Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama Football quarterback, for the second annual “Luau with Tua,” on April 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The luau will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will highlight Tua’s Polynesian culture. There will be food, music and entertainment.

The event will benefit Nick’s Kids, founded by Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry, the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama and the Tua Foundation.

