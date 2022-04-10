LawCall
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Authorities say officers went to the scene around 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of 21st Street. There they found one man who died from gunshot wounds, while two others were taken to the hospital. So far, no word on the severity of their injuries.

Authorities say that no suspects are in custody so far. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

