New outdoor gym under construction at East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first of its kind is coming to Birmingham. The city broke ground this week to transform the East Lake tennis courts into a new outdoor gym.

While construction on the courts just started, there are signs and equipment already out. Pretty soon, the entire area will look completely different.

“Those courts have been so dilapidated,” said Councilor Hunter Williams. “They have, for all practical purposes, not been utilized.” He represents District Two, where the new construction is happening.

He says while the process is only expected to take a few months, the pandemic forced the project to get behind schedule.

“All the equipment was back ordered because of supply chain issues,” said Williams. “This was supposed to be completed by the end of December this previous year, but construction has started, the equipment is in and it is in the installation phase.”

Large outdoor workout equipment will be installed for everyone to utilize. Williams says this is something brand new to the city. He adds a lot of different cities in the west part of the country utilize outdoor gyms.

The transformation is all to enhance and improve the quality of life in the East Lake area.

“It will take something that’s dilapidated in the park and transform it into something that hopefully will allow citizens and residents in the east side of Birmingham an opportunity to be able to utilize the park in a much greater capacity,” said Williams.

Weather permitting, the new outdoor gym should be completed and ready for the public in the next 30 to 60 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.