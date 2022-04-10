FIRST ALERT: Cold start, quick warmup on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Threats include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

WBRC Sunday morning weather (WBRC)

For the remainder of the weekend, however, chilly conditions will give way to a quick warm-up today with southerly winds gust up to 20 mph this afternoon and highs approaching 80-degrees in some locations. Clouds will begin increasing with milder temperatures overnight. With the southerly wind flow, moisture will be increasing and the first of several weather impulses will swing through the area tomorrow allowing for a return to scattered showers in Northwest Alabama by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Most of the rain will occur north of I-20 through Tuesday before a stronger area of low pressure moves out of The Rockies, lifting north and east and accompanied by a cold front this system will bring the development of storms across Louisiana and Mississippi by Wednesday afternoon. Although the air will be more unstable to the west, some of the storms could hold enough intensity to produce severe storms across West Alabama late Wednesday.

At the moment, the long-range forecast models still show a degree of uncertainty with this system but still show the rain lingering into at least Friday with decreasing rain chances as the system moves east. In the meantime, enjoy the Sunday sunshine but stay aware of changing weather conditions, especially as we approach the middle of the upcoming week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.