Coast Guard seizes 155 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas. (WBRC) - The Coast Guard seized 155 pounds of marijuana Wednesday, April 6, 2022, near South Padre Island, Texas.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crew members saw three people swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel at 2 a.m. with the bundles.

A Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew caught the individuals along with the bundles. The SPC–LE boat crew transported them to the Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations pier in Port Isabel, Texas where they were taken into custody.

“Exceptional job by Station South Padre Island for stopping these individuals before they illegally smuggled narcotics across the border,” said Chief Petty Officer Christian Vega, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer.

