Alabama lawmakers back registry for Fort McClellan veterans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have passed a resolution supporting creation of a health registry for veterans who served at the Army’s defunct Fort McClellan and were exposed to toxins.

Located in Anniston, McClellan was the home of chemical weapons training and other activities before it closed in 1999.

The Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t assume that soldiers have health problems from working there, and it doesn’t have a database to document problems. But the State Board of Veterans Affairs passed a resolution to create a registry of toxic exposure last fall, and it says the Legislature has now followed suit.

State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) Vice-Chair Scott Gedling released a statement applauding the Alabama State Legislature for passing HJR 131.

The resolution was drafted by Rep. Kenneth Paschal and sponsored by Rep. Barbara Boyd.

“I would like very much to thank our State Legislators for their show of overwhelming support in passing the resolution for a health care registry for Fort McClellan. It was a true sign of support to all Veterans and just one more example of the care and compassion our Legislators have for Veterans,” said Mr. Gedling, a retired U.S. Army Colonel. “The Fort McClellan health registry was in the recent federal ‘Honoring our PACT’ bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is now in the Senate. This resolution goes a long way in telling our federal Representatives and Senators how important it is that we don’t forget about the many Veterans who served and were stationed on Fort McClellan. The health registry also goes a long way in helping to determining any associated health risks and conditions that may have been associated with their time there on the installation.”

The Alabama State Legislature’s resolution was prompted by a similar resolution passed by the SBVA in October 2021, which also urged the establishment of a health registry and presumptive service connection for Veterans who served on Fort McClellan.

Here is a copy of Alabama Act 2022-250:

