Rich Rodriguez wants team to “pick up the pace” after spring game

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - JSU held its first spring game in three years!

The Gamecocks practiced and scrimmaged in front of fans on Saturday, April 9.

It’s head coach Rich Rodriguez’s first spring game leading JSU.

Rodriguez said it’s an open competition at quarterback this year.

Rodriguez said the effort Saturday wasn’t what he thought it was going to be, but overall they’ve had a good spring. Now it’s time to pick up the pace.

“And for today I got to watch the film, but I know I don’t want to, because I don’t know what happened,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know if it’s something they ate in their biscuits this morning or something but it was gross, but we will get that fixed.”

Coach Rodriguez adds JSU will have about 40 new guys coming in before the season starts.

Gamecocks first game is against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks August 27 in Montgomery.

