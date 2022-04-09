LawCall
Person shot in leg near Robert Jemison Road

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot near the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road on April 8 around 10:00 p.m., according to Homewood Police.


embed google map on website

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

There are no suspects at this time.

