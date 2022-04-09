Person shot in leg near Robert Jemison Road

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot near the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road on April 8 around 10:00 p.m., according to Homewood Police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

There are no suspects at this time.

