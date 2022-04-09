LawCall
Over 20,000 pounds of litter collected by Etowah County Sheriff’s Office

(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In the month of March, Etowah County deputies picked up about 19,260 pounds of trash and 1,660 pounds of metal from roadways and dumping sites throughout the county.

(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Two dump sites have been found by the environmental deputy. They have been cleaned up and investigation is underway to find a suspect for the littering.

(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

“Deputy Helms and his crews do a great job, so let’s do our part and put our trash where it belongs,” said the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

During the month of March Deputy Helms and his work crew picked up approximately 19,260lbs of trash and 1,660lbs of...

Posted by Etowah County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

The Sheriff’s Office also asks that drivers move over for the crews cleaning up litter.

