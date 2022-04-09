LawCall
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Ensley on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Birmingham Police say officers dispatched to the 1400 block of 33rd Street Ensley on reports of a person with a gun. Minutes later, this became a shot spotter alert. As officers were heading to the scene, they learned a person was shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman died on the scene, while the man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they later found another victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Avenue Q, that was injured in the same incident.

Authorities believe this was a domestic incident. So far, no one is in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

