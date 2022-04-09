Mechanics seeing more drivers repair older vehicles instead of buying new ones amid chip shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New and used car prices continue to rise, and it’s got many owners wondering if now is this time for a new car.

Mechanics usually tell drivers if repairs will cost more than the car is worth, you’re better off getting a new one, but with car prices soaring, that isn’t the case anymore.

Edgar Baron is the shop foreman at Long Lewis Ford in Hoover and he said drivers are spending anywhere from eight to ten thousand dollars on repairs because that is cheaper than getting a whole new car right now. He said they are replacing more engines and transmissions than ever.

But, it’s not just used car prices, Baron said more drivers are willing to foot the bill on expensive repairs because they also can’t find cars they want.

He said new and used car availability is slim and drivers can be searching for at least six months.

“We aren’t getting them in like we used to,” Baron said. “A lot of dealerships, if you drive around, they are empty. There are a lot of lots that are empty and that is all because the chip shortage. Because cars aren’t available like they used to be, people are saying ‘I’m going to stay with what I got and instead of buying new, I’m going to put my money into fixing what I have right now’.”

Baron said the lower the mileage is on your car, it is going to be worth repairing more. He said depending on the repairs you need, it will likely be cheaper and faster than searching for something new.

