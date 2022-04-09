LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Local grocer talks about food price increases

Local grocer talks food price increases
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you think prices at the grocery store are high now, buckle up. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expecting prices at the store to increase even more this year.

Many have seen the soaring prices at the big box stores, but some local markets aren’t needing to mark up as much.

“Initially when we started seeing prices rising, it didn’t really affect us much because we were working with these small farmers, they already developed their own market pricing,” said Justin Petruff, a managing partner for Local Source Market & Grocery. “They’re not shipping from California, across country, across state lines.”

Local Source does exactly what’s in the name -- they source locally. Petruff says they were pretty resistant to the initial inflation prices earlier this year.

“Some of the products for their packaging had went up so we saw slight increase in that but it wasn’t anything major or alarming,” he said.

Things changed though when gas prices shot up. Petruff says one of their local bread makers increased price for their stock because they deliver across the city.

While Local Source has had some price increases, Petruff adds that the produce is still relatively cheap: “Rather than paying $1.50 or $2 a pound for tomatoes, we’re up to about $2.50.”

The USDA is anticipating food-at-home prices, or grocery store prices, to increase 3-4%. Petruff says while hearing that does make him nervous, there is an upside.

“I think it’s kind of beneficial to us that we’re seeing this national inflation that affecting mostly these major grocery stores because now we’re kind of able to match even with them now,” said Petruff.

Petruff went on to say if produce prices are similar between big box stores and smaller markets, people should invest in the local economy and buy local because it helps small businesses and small farmers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
New and used car prices continue to rise, and it’s got many owners wondering if now is this...
Mechanics seeing more drivers repair older vehicles instead of buying new ones amid chip shortage
Woodlawn Street Market kicks off 2022 season tomorrow morning
First Woodlawn Street Market of 2022 kicks off Saturday
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley