Homicides in Jefferson County hit all time high in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner reports a record-breaking number of homicides last year. 216 people were killed at the hands of someone else in 2021.

Out of all cases investigated by the coroner last year, 17.6% were classified as homicides.

The increase in total number of homicides rose by 15.5% from 187 in 2020 to the now-record of 216 deaths.

The most common cause found to be by firearms, which make up 92 percent of the cases. Black males were the most common victims.

Faith in Action Alabama works to achieve change to create pathways of opportunity for all Alabamians. One of their focuses is on bringing awareness and change to the issue of gun violence.

Onoyemi Williams is the deputy director of the organization. She says the increase in homicides rose all across the country last year and it’s incredibly disheartening.

“When you’re a person that’s already at the edge, their actions tend to be a little more drastic than those who are standing ten feet away from the edge,” said Williams. “It takes all of us saying that we’re going to pitch in to love on someone that in a previous life, we thought was too hard to love.”

Williams says the community needs to do better at showing compassion to support our neighbors who need it.

