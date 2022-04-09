LawCall
‘Hell Week’ kidnapping, hazing allegations lead to LSU fraternity’s suspension

(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, documents reveal.

A letter reviewed by WAFB details “Hell Week” hazing between 2017 and 2020.

In October of 2020, a “large” group of people reportedly kidnapped and assaulted an active fraternity member, LSU found.

University leaders noted the activity is considered one of the fraternity’s “traditions.”

It’s unclear if the assault ended in injury.

Pledges were directed to perform various acts of “servitude” like, “running errands, purchasing foods, cleaning member houses, cars, or the SAE chapter house,” the letter reveals.

They were also “forced” to eat condiments, do lineups, and participate in calisthenics workouts, according to LSU.

It’s unclear if members denied the claims.

However, Kyrsti Wyatt, an administrator in LSU’s Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) office noted that members of the fraternity, “continually provided false and misleading information to police and SAA.”

The fraternity is suspended until May of 2023 and is barred from campus activities. It is also blocked from selecting or admitting new members during the suspension.

Once the suspension is lifted, the fraternity will enter a “disciplinary probation” period which will last until May of 2025.

Members of the fraternity were provided a chance to appeal the decision, however, It is unclear if they chose to do so.

