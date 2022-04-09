LawCall
First Woodlawn Street Market of 2022 kicks off Saturday

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Woodlawn Street Market of the 2022 season kicks off Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The market will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Over 65 vendors will be there this weekend.

You can expect to see everything from food, home decor, apparel, and skin and beauty products for every budget.

This is the 9th year for the Woodlawn Street Market, and each year, organizers say more people get a chance to experience the energy of Woodlawn.

“The way Birmingham is set up, they don’t always recognize when they’re in a different neighborhood or different community. They just know it’s different from where they live. So, it’s really exciting to say, ‘No, this is Woodlawn!’  This is a historical area. It’s full of residential life and then we have an actual business district. So, people who are coming to explore are really excited to feel the energy of a different place.”

There are five markets a year, one every other month.

The street market will take place at 55th Place in Woodlawn.

If you’d like to be a vendor or volunteer, click here.

