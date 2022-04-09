BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday brought a much welcome dose of sunshine back to central Alabama, but blustery winds ushering in a reinforcing shot of chilly air have kept highs in the low 60s at best. Clear skies and light winds overnight will help temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Some patchy frost will be possible especially across our northern counties and higher elevations north and east, so still not a bad idea to cover up any sensitive plants before heading to bed tonight. Eventually though, winds will shift to out of the south-southwest tomorrow, allowing milder air to make its way back into Alabama. Still expect breezy conditions with gusts over 20 MPH possible. After a crisp start to the day, highs will climb well into the 70s during the afternoon with crystal clear, sunny skies. So, tomorrow begins a warming trend that will stick around for a while.

FIRST ALERT: Warmer & unsettled weather for next week (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: Clouds will increase in coverage Sunday night as we transition back to a more unsettled weather pattern next week. A series of disturbances will bring a chance of rain back to Alabama each day -- potentially all the way through Easter weekend. For Monday, expect scattered showers around during the morning hours with lows milder in the 50s. You won’t necessarily need the umbrella all day long though; after a cloudy and showery start to the day, breaks of sunshine and drier weather during the afternoon will put highs back in the mid 70s after starting. Tuesday looks to be one of our driest days in the forecast this week with a chance of a few showers and storms popping up during the afternoon hours. Not everyone is guaranteed to see wet weather though; a lot of us will stay dry. Tuesday morning will be mild again in the 50s, but highs will surge into the low 80s by the afternoon. Mornings will be on the warm side through Thursday with lows near 60 degrees. Expect low 80s again on Wednesday with the next round of rain and storms arriving by the evening hours. We will keep an eye on the Wednesday-Thursday storm system for any severe threat, though at this time chances look low. Ingredients look more favorable for severe weather to our north and west outside of Alabama, but we could still see a line of strong storms coming in Wednesday night and sticking around through Thursday morning that could bring at least heavy rain and gusty winds. Stay up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App as we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead. No day looks to be a washout, and it won’t be raining all day long, every day. Over the next week, we could pick up a good 1-3″ of rain. But expect some interludes of dry weather as well.

A cold front associated with this storm system will move across Alabama Thursday, bringing a cooldown by the evening hours after rain comes to an end Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall from the 70s Thursday afternoon into the 40s by Friday morning. By the end of the week, models differ on how the pattern will progress -- whether we will see additional rounds of showers and storms or briefly dry out. For now, we have a 30% coverage of at least a few showers around on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, but possibly back in the 80s on Saturday. Looking ahead to Easter weekend, we will be keeping an eye out for the possibility of stormy weather on Saturday OR Easter Sunday. No guarantees at this time, but we just want to give you the First Alert to monitor the weather for your Easter plans!

