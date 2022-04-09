FIRST ALERT: Cold start for Saturday, skies clearing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory continues until 8 am this morning as temperatures are expected to drop as low as 34 which will result in frost formation across North Central Alabama. This frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. In addition, temperatures may fall to near freezing again Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly in far northeastern portions of Central Alabama, so continued precautions should be taken to protect sensitive plants and vegetation.

Flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Tallapoosa River basin through Sunday. This morning clouds were rotating around a low over the Great Lakes. Windy conditions have persisted overnight limiting low temperatures as gusts up to 25-mph were still reported during the early morning, but winds will continue diminishing through the morning. The clouds have lingered this morning holding temperatures up a few degrees especially in North Alabama. Still cold air continued flowing into the region, so the Advisory is continuing across most of the area. The greatest threat for frost formation is still in the sheltered valleys where winds are lighter and temperatures cooler.

For the rest of the day skies will gradually clear across East and North Alabama through the day as the low over the Great Lakes moves north and east. This will allow a wind shift to the west with breezy conditions as winds gust up to 20-mph at times. Afternoon highs will be in the 60–65-degree range.

Another area of low pressure will help produce a return for chances for showers and thunderstorms next week with the rain areas becoming more pronounced late week as another cold front approaches Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ahead of the front southerly winds will allow for a return flow of warmer air bring temperatures back above to normal levels by tomorrow. The increase in moisture will allow for a return to isolated to possibly scattered shower activity Monday and Tuesday, with some isolated thunderstorms possible but any organized severe weather should stay west of our area. Long range forecast models show an uncertain potential for stronger storms Wednesday night into Thursday so continue to monitor later forecasts for updates on the potential for stronger storms.

