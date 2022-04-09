BPD graduates 11 new recruits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police graduated a new class of recruits Friday.

The numbers in this class seem to underscore the challenge facing departments across the nation to get more officers.

A small group of just 11 recruits, three women and eight men, crossed the stage on April 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

They said they’re ready to serve and protect the community.

Interim Chief Scott Thurmond said this is class is much smaller than in years past.

He said lately it’s been difficult to recruit officers, which is a problem many police departments across the country are facing.

Chief Thurmond said there are only about 137 names on the roster of interested applicants at the Jefferson County Personnel Board, and that’s for all the municipalities in the county.

He said even fewer are accepted into the academy once the hiring process starts.

But he said he’s proud of the strong group of officers who graduated Friday.

Jamiracle Howard is one of the new recruits, and said it’s been a difficult 22 weeks, but said it was all worth it to change the perception of police officers in her community.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It’s been rough. Been rough especially with having a kid and you know, going to class and work and so, I’ve been having to stay focused and dedicated. It feels great to know that I did something to give back, you know, doing something to give back and help people out,” Officer Howard said.

“I always say this is a profession. This was true calling for me. We look forward to these young men and women serving our community. We look forward to the things they bring to the table to help us move forward in crime fighting in the city of Birmingham,” Chief Thurmond said.

Officer Howard starts bright and early Monday morning.

She’s hoping her new career will have a positive influence on her young son.

