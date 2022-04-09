LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

BPD: 9-year-old girl injured when shots fired into vehicle

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers confirmed a 9-year-old girl was injured when shots were fired into her mother’s vehicle Wednesday night.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said before 9:00 p.m. on April 6, 2022, officers from the South Precinct responded to Children’s Hospital of Alabama on a call of a child injured during a shooting.

Officers spoke to the mother who reported shots were fired into her vehicle by her ex-boyfriend and the child’s father during a domestic incident. The car was occupied with four children and the mother.

Officers said a 9-year-old girl was injured by a metal fragment embedded into her arm. Officers don’t know yet if the girl was shot or injured by shrapnel.

No arrest has been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Surrett
UPDATE: 10-year-old missing in Bessemer found safe
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

Latest News

Over 20,000 pounds of litter collected by Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
We're just days away from the revival of USFL football. All the games being played in...
USFL gearing up for first game at Protective Stadium
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley
One killed, two injured in shooting in Ensley
Homicide investigation in Ensley
Homicide investigation in Ensley