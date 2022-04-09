BPD: 9-year-old girl injured when shots fired into vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers confirmed a 9-year-old girl was injured when shots were fired into her mother’s vehicle Wednesday night.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said before 9:00 p.m. on April 6, 2022, officers from the South Precinct responded to Children’s Hospital of Alabama on a call of a child injured during a shooting.

Officers spoke to the mother who reported shots were fired into her vehicle by her ex-boyfriend and the child’s father during a domestic incident. The car was occupied with four children and the mother.

Officers said a 9-year-old girl was injured by a metal fragment embedded into her arm. Officers don’t know yet if the girl was shot or injured by shrapnel.

No arrest has been made.

