Bessemer Police searching for missing 10-year-old

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who left the DHR building in Bessemer on 20th St. and 1st Ave N.

10-year-old Gabriel Surrett left the building on-foot around 4:55 p.m. heading towards Carolina Avenue according to Bessemer Police.

Gabriel was wearing a blue shirt and carrying a blue and black rolling backpack.

He’s 4′7″ and 78 lbs.

A spokesperson for the department was unsure if Gabriel was in DHR custody.

Please call Bessemer Police at (205) 425-2411 or Det. McCay at (205) 565-1320 with any information on his location.

