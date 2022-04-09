LawCall
Bessemer Police searching for missing 10-year-old

Missing 10-year-old in Bessemer
Missing 10-year-old in Bessemer(Bessemer Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who left the DHR building in Bessemer on 20th St. and 1st Ave N.

10-year-old Gabriel Surrett left the building on-foot around 4:55 p.m. heading towards Carolina Avenue according to Bessemer Police.

Gabriel was wearing a blue shirt and carrying a blue and black rolling backpack.

He’s 4′7″ and 78 lbs.

A spokesperson for the department was unsure if Gabriel was in DHR custody.

Please call Bessemer Police at (205) 425-2411 or Det. McCay at (205) 565-1320 with any information on his location.

Missing Child Alert! -Gabriel Surrett, a 10 year old child left from the DHR building in Bessemer on 20th St and 1st Ave...

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

