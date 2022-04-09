LawCall
Auburn’s Finley facing challenge from transfer quarterbacks

The Auburn Tigers concluded spring practices with the A-Day game Saturday, April 9, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - T.J. Finley once again spent spring practice battling for a starting job he’d previously held thanks to an injury ahead of him.

The Auburn quarterback and onetime LSU starter faces challenges after the Tigers brought in three potential contenders during the offseason, including two Power Five transfers: former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star prospect, also joined the mix.

The starting job opened up when three-year starter Bo Nix transferred to Oregon. It appears to still be wide open following the spring practices, which concluded with the A-Day game.

