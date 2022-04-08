University of Alabama student demonstrates against Russian invasion of Ukraine in quiet way

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine struck a chord with a University of Alabama student. In fact, if you were to take a drive through campus, you may find the young man staging a demonstration.

Jackson Hannan is all of 24 years old, and for several weeks now he’s draped himself with the Ukrainian flag, a poster and letting his quiet demonstration do the talking.

In front of the library on the University of Alabama campus, you’ll sometimes find Jackson Hannan taking a seat near the front steps, yet he’s actually taking a ‘stand’ against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s always nerve-wracking to put yourself in front of people where they can see you, but it’s a bit of a crossroad for the things I value. I value Democracy and not just because of the ideals but it’s very important for the living conditions,” Hannan said.

Once Russia made its move, Hannan felt he needed to make his; sitting idly by was not an option for the Huntsville native.

“It’s got the blue of the open sky,” Hannan said as he unfurled a Ukrainian flag.

He ordered a flag with Ukrainian colors, made a poster and has staked out several spots throughout campus in between classes.

“The signs I carry say we are lucky,” he said.

Lucky he’s a student, not a soldier on the front lines.

Curiosity seekers often notice Hannan, such as fellow students such as Peyton Reed, who admired Hannan’s simple courage.

“Those are the kinds of people I need and affected by it,” he said.

On the placard, Jackson Hannan expressed his gratefulness to be where he lives today, enjoying the ebb and flow of campus life.

Hannan says he doesn’t see what he’s doing is anything particularly special, nothing more, he says, than trying a light of hope and encouragement more than 5,000 miles away and doing it in his own quiet, stoic way.

“I would want to be doing this for any kind of conflict,” he said.

.Jackson Hannan is a math major and will graduate in May. He plans to keep doing his silent demonstrations until the war ends whether it’s on campus or elsewhere.

