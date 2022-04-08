Tuscaloosa city leaders prepare to spend more than $2 million on summer road paving projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 2.5 million dollars! That’s how much Tuscaloosa city leaders will spend this summer resurfacing more than a dozen streets.

They’ll begin this summer starting in May, and it will take a solid three months or so to finish the job, wrapping up sometime in September.

15 streets will get a new coat of asphalt, enough where every single district will see some repaving job. While this is primarily a street resurfacing project, it also includes the Tuscaloosa Police Department parking lot. One city leader warns residents and businesses to expect some inconveniences, but this is the nature of the job.

“What I tell people is that yes it is an inconvenience, but they’re quick. We got a street that started... what they do is scrape the road first and it’s 26th Avenue East, I believe and it’s completed already,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

The city council will formally approve the deal next week during its regular city council meeting.

