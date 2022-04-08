LawCall
Second Chance Program awaits those who want to change

Second chance program in Tuscaloosa
By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a pretty good chance you’ve gotten second chances at life as we all have, and often times that act of grace has been a difference-maker. That is precisely the thought process behind a program in the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

The sound of the gavel in court often means the sentence has been handed down and court is adjourned with the convicted off to serve their punishment, but that penalty in jail or harsh fines could be eradicated under the Second Chance program.

“It’s a reconstitution of a program that’s existed since 2016,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

It’s designed for first time offenders.

“Typically first time drug offenders, property offenders that sort of thing,” said Webb.

And the program is underway right now. Just last week four defendants pled guilty to their respective crimes. They have a chance to complete the program, but at their own expense totaling around $1,300.

“They gotta do drug and alcohol classes as determined by the assessment,” Webb said.

“Many people have been born and faced a lot of obstacles not all of us have,” said Second Chance program coordinator Connie Haas.

“One of the things different about it is we have worked with atypical partners such as Shelton State and the Chamber of West Alabama to provide guaranteed jobs upon completion of the program,” said Webb.

Second Chance is a mix of grace, mercy and punishment, an opportunity for the guilty to learn from their mistakes and become better and stronger as a result, but success is no sure thing; the burden and the ‘want-to’ is on them, not the District Attorney’s office.

“Not everyone will be successful,” Haas said.

A ‘second chance’ of making things right begins within. Those four defendants qualified for the program.

