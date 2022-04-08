Partly cloudy skies with cool windy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations, we made it to another Friday!

We are expecting more clouds to stream into our area today.

A trough spinning just to the north of our area is expecting to bring mostly cloudy to variably cloudy skies to us as the day continues.

Looking at our live cameras this morning, we don’t see any fog out there. Winds are out of the west/southwest this morning between 5-10 miles per hour and that keeps any fog from developing, along with low dewpoints.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s. As of the 4am hour Birmingham was one of the warmest spots in our area at 49-degrees.

AccuTrack Radar And Satellite imagery does show some clouds, along with a few sprinkles which have moved into north Alabama this morning.

As we activate our live sweep on radar, we can see there is not enough moisture to cause any problems on the roadways to get us started today.

Taking a look at The Next 24 hours shows clouds streaming in by noontime and temps warming into the mid to upper 50s. It will likely be windy and cool for those wanting to eat outside for lunch—so I would get to the restaurant early and grab an inside table today.

Later this afternoon our forecast models are showing mostly cloudy skies…highs in the upper 50s for most…and a slight chance of sprinkles for our northern counties. One forecast model shows very light, patchy rainfall staying with a few of us through this evening too.

Now let’s move to Saturday morning, where we have the potential of seeing some patchy frost.

Lows are expected to bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Before you go to bed this evening you may want to consider bringing in your newly potted plants and/or covering you new sensitive plants to keep frost from damaging the early buds and leaves.

As we head out the door tomorrow, look for temps to be a little warmer (not much), along with partly cloudy skies—but still a windy day.

Future Radar shows temps on the cool side of life again for Sunday morning. I think the frost potential will be more isolated that Saturday morning. Some areas, like Birmingham, are forecast to only cool to 40-degrees…while rural or low lying areas could cool enough for frost to again occur.

Our First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows temps really warming up Sunday afternoon. Most of us will likely make it into the low to mid-70s Sunday, with more sunshine expected.

Looking toward our new workweek we see warm temps, cloudy skies, along with several days of scattered showers.

I hope you have a nice and restful Palm Sunday Weekend (yes, don’t forget to rest).

