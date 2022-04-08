Oxford City School bus involved in minor accident

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a Oxford City School bus was involved in a minor accident on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Officials with the Oxford Fire Department received a call Friday afternoon that a vehicle made contact with a bus transporting dozens of students, near Sunny Eve Baptist Church. Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue as he was driving.

The bus suffered minimal damage, and no students or the driver were injured. Students were moved to another bus, and were able to go through their regular drop-off.

