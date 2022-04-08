LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Oxford City School bus involved in minor accident

Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a Oxford City School bus was involved in a...
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a Oxford City School bus was involved in a minor accident on Friday, April 8, 2022.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a Oxford City School bus was involved in a minor accident on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Officials with the Oxford Fire Department received a call Friday afternoon that a vehicle made contact with a bus transporting dozens of students, near Sunny Eve Baptist Church. Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue as he was driving.

The bus suffered minimal damage, and no students or the driver were injured. Students were moved to another bus, and were able to go through their regular drop-off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early

Latest News

2.5 million dollars! That’s how much Tuscaloosa city leaders will spend this summer resurfacing...
Tuscaloosa city leaders prepare to spend more than $2 million on summer road paving projects
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Gov. Ivey signs bills targeting transgender youth in Alabama
There’s a pretty good chance you’ve gotten second chances at life as we all have, and often...
Second Chance Program awaits those who want to change