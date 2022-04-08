LawCall
Numeracy Act to add hundreds of math coaches in classrooms

Explaining the role of math coaches in Alabama schools
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawmakers passed several other bills dealing with schools including a plan to hire hundreds of math coaches to help your kids. The goal is to turn around test scores that have Alabama students dead-last in national math scores.

The math coaches are part of the Numeracy Act that was signed into law by Governor Ivey on Tuesday.

Bessemer’s Superintendent feels it’s a pretty big step for public education and would have a huge impact on their school system.

Right now, Bessemer City Schools has one math coach who splits her time among a few schools. The coach supports the teachers on best practices and in some cases, may teach a lesson to students.

Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says the math coach helps students as well, but the primary goal is to help teachers and provide feedback. Jeter is looking forward to being able to hire more coaches in the future.

“In the event the numeracy act is fully implemented, and we can find personnel to fill these positions, we’ll have a match coach per school and that’s awesome. Those individuals can focus specifically with the teachers on the academic needs of those children,” Dr. Jeter said.

The Numeracy Act goes in effect in 2023, with coaches being deployed to the state’s lowest performing schools first. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey tells us the cost to start the program in the first year is around $20 million and will step up each year.

