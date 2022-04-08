LawCall
New Jefferson County complex provides affordable housing

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cherry Wood apartment complex held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new affordable housing community for residents 55 years or older.

The complex has three floors with a game room, fitness center, and sitting and dining areas.

Clarence Ball, one of the developers says more importantly it’s tackling an issue many people face today in finding quality affordable housing.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than four million people above the age of 65 live in poverty.

They finished the project last December and began accepting tenants in January. As of April 7, there are no vacancies.

“Substandard housing in this country is prevalent,” says Ball. “It is a consistent problem in many of our communities. Affordable housing is not cheap housing it is quality housing at a reasonably affordable price. A lot of the people here would not be able to pay the normal rate the market rate that this facility would demand if it were not affordable.”

Ball says this new complex is giving residents a piece of the American Dream by having a place to call their own at an affordable price.

