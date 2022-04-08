Jefferson County School Board clarifies stance on prayer in schools

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has released a statement clarifying their position on prayer in schools after an organization dedicated to maintaining separation of church and state announced that it would no longer be allowed.

“Any assertion that the Jefferson County school system will no longer permit school prayer during school activities is simply not correct,” the statement released Friday by the Jefferson County School Board begins.

The clarification comes after The Freedom From Religion Foundation raised concerns to the board about school football games opening with prayer. FFRF published a letter it received from a school board attorney in response.

“The Superintendent met with school principles and the administration will not allow prayer at school-sponsored events, including football games,” the letter, dated March 12, 2022 stated.

The school board says the complaint was administratively resolved at the school level that the letter was not intended to provide a comprehensive analysis of school prayer in every context.

The board says it fully supports the right of its students to pray and voluntarily engage in religious expression in school settings.

