Jefferson Co. Health Dept. hosts free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Jefferson County, this is your chance to dispose of household hazardous waste for free.

On April 9 between 8-11:30 a.m., you can drop off items at three locations.

In Bessemer, the drop-off site is at the Public Works Laydown Yard on 15th Avenue North.

You can also drop off items at First Baptist Church of Gardendale South Campus.

In east Jefferson County, items will be accepted at Classic Car Motoring on Grants Mill Road in Leeds.

The following items will be accepted at each location: aerosol spray cans, batteries, compact fluorescent bulbs, electronics (anything with a cord), fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fire extinguishers, household cleansers, large appliances, lawn equipment, motor oil, vehicle fluids, latex and oil paint, paper (shredding), propane tanks, stains, varnishes, solvents, tires, used household cooking oil, drugs and ammunition. The materials collected will be safely transported then properly disposed of or recycled by licensed vendors. When you properly dispose of your household hazardous materials you are preventing them from harming the environment by entering our soil, air or water.

