Heart Gallery Alabama: Carlishia

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carlishia, born February 2008, is a bright young lady and a star at heart. She enjoys coloring and having quiet time.

Her favorite subject in school is math, and her favorite colors are purple and pink. She also has a sweet tooth, enjoying Skittles, Jolly Ranchers, and Twix.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

